KONAMI took advantage of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 to release a new trailer for METAL GEAR SOLID ∆ SNAKE EATER. As previously anticipated, the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCbut at the moment a possible release window has not yet been revealed.

Let’s enjoy the new trailer together, enjoy!

METAL GEAR SOLID ∆ SNAKE EATER – TGS 2024 Trailer

Source: KONAMI via Gematsu