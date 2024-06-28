Noriaki Okamuraproducer of METAL GEAR SOLID ∆ SNAKE EATERrevealed that he would like to work with again Hideo Kojima. During the first episode of METAL GEAR Production Hotlinea video series in which the developers talk about the game, Okamura-san revealed that there would be nothing better than working with the original team again which made the franchise famous.

The producer also revealed that Kojima and the rest of the original team will be included in the game’s creditsas happened with METAL GEAR SOLID: Master Collection Vol. 1.

We leave you now with the first episode of METAL GEAR Production Hotlinewishing you a good viewing as always!

METAL GEAR Production Hotline – Episode #1

Source: KONAMI Street Gematsu