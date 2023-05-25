During Playstation Showcase of this evening has been announced METAL GEAR SOLID ∆ SNAKE EATER For Playstation 5. Unfortunately, no information has been released about it, we don’t know a possible launch window, much less what the differences will be compared to the original game.

That’s not all though. KONAMI has in fact also announced METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Volume 1, a collection that will include the original version of the first three chapters of the franchise. The collection will be released later this fall on PlayStation 5.

We don’t currently know if these will be the only platforms the games will be available on, we will update as soon as more information is released.

UPDATE: immediately after the trailer is available the press release issued by Konami Digital Entertainment which confirms that the two titles will also be released on Xbox Series X|S and on PC via Steam.

The Return of a Legendary Soldier; METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER brings Tactical Espionage Action back to its prime on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam In anticipation of the release of METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 will arrive in Fall 2023, featuring the first three iconic titles in the METAL GEAR SOLID franchise Konami Digital Entertainment BV announces METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER. Currently in production, METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER, a faithful remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, originally released in 2004 for the PlayStation©2, will be available for PlayStation©5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam©. New players and loyal fans alike will be able to relive the origins of the famous Big Boss and discover how his legend was forged during Operation Snake Eater. The remake will feature the original voices of the protagonists, a rich storyline and the beloved survival mechanics in hostile environments, all emphasized by unprecedented graphics and a renewed audio sector. In anticipation of the release of the remake, fans will have the opportunity to relive the first three titles of the Metal Gear Solid franchise thanks to METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1. Infiltrate enemy bases, stealthily complete missions and relive the thrilling cinematic history of the METAL GEAR series. Vol. 1 brings back the beginning of the METAL GEAR era in one package: • Metal Gear Solid

• Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

• Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version) More details on the Collection will be revealed soon. Message from the development team: We thank you and sincerely appreciate your continued support. The development team is currently working to create an environment where fans can experience and enjoy the METAL GEAR series on the latest platforms. We are making METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER, the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved chapters of the franchise that tells the origins of Snake. We are working hard for METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER faithfully reproduces the story and design of the original game, while evolving the gameplay with stunning graphics and an innovative user experience. At the same time, we will release the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION series, the most complete collection to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION will allow fans to play titles on the latest platforms as they were first released. We hope you enjoy the METAL GEAR series on the latest generation platforms. For all the news on Metal Gear visit the official channels:

