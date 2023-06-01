Last week was one of total joy for the fans of Metal Gear Solidsince it was announced with great fanfare that the saga will be back through a collection and also a remake for Snake Eater. However, what attracted the most attention was the return of David Hayter to the role of snakeor at least that was what was thought.

Based on recent comments, it seems that konami intends to keep the original dubbing of the work, which means that no dialogue will be added to this new version of the classic ps2. This mentions it Tommy williamsresponsible for communication konami in the USA, for an interview with the media The Verge.

With this there are things that have remained up in the air, since as they confirmed at the time the return of the original cast, it can be implied that there will be a redoubling of the title. And in this case, it would be interpreted that there will be no changes to the script, they will just lend their voices again to fit the lip movement of the new character models.

We will have to wait for a new statement from the company to have the clearest ideas about this remake.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: With these semi-ambiguous answers, it is not clear whether they are going to re-record the voices but with the same scripts or if the audio is going to be transferred without changes or anything. We’ll have to see how the project progresses later.