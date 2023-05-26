He playstation show case showed almost an hour of the next games to hit the market, most of which will be multi platformin addition to providing more details about the spectacular sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man and the projects in which the studios that Sony acquired months ago are working.

As expected, the final trailer for final fantasy 16 and it was also possible to see in detail the gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2scheduled for the Christmas season and which will surely be PlayStation’s strongest card in its 2023 catalog.

As announced, the games under the service will be a priority for the company and proof of this was the announcement of fairgame$a competitive experience where millionaires will have to be robbed, in charge of Haven Studiosthe team led by Jade Raymond.

In parallel, Firewalk Studios is working on Concord, a space shooter experience championed by former Destiny and Call of Duty developers, which will offer competitive level matches. For his part, Bungie He did not want to be left behind and has risen marathonthe iconic license that appeared in 1994.

Sony also wants to bet on Project Qa portable console that will be used to run content remotely from playstation 5 through a Wi-Fi connection. This maneuver is not new as it has been implemented from PS3 and PS4 with playstation portable and Play Station Vita, respectively, going quite unnoticed. Time will tell if this interconnectivity has better luck.

Playstation VR2 will see its catalog strengthened with the unexpected arrival of Beat Saber and future releases of Arizona Sunshine 2as well as the free virtual reality mode of resident evil 4 that will follow the trend of the latest Capcom horror games that have accompanied this technology.

The forecasts came true and Metal Gear Solid will return in style with a remastering of its third part called Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eaterr, while it will also land Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1a compilation that will include the three main games in the series.

Not only will Metal Gear Solid’s revival be cross-platform, but there have been other surprises like Alan Wake 2, Dragon’s Dogma 2confirmation of the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage scheduled for October, as well as a wide variety of indies, including: The Talos Principle 2 and nevathe new production from the creators of Gris.

As expected, Sony will focus all its efforts to promote in style final fantasy 16 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2with the intention of positioning them as its star products for this year, and the wide range of multiplatform titles, will not only make the followers of this brand happy but also many gamers around the planet.