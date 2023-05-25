During yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase, among the many announcements made there was one that made many players jump off their seats: the one dedicated to Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake. sorry, Metal Gear Solid ΔSnake Eater, the official title that this project will take. In addition, the Master Collection was also revealed, a package that will include the three games Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Let’s explain everything in detail.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will be a remake or reboot?

Let’s start with the most important information: Metal Gear Solid ΔSnake Eater it will be a remake. No upheavals, according to what the developers reported with a post.

As you can see, two pieces of information stand out from the photo: the first is that the development team wants to bring the Metal Gear saga back to the new platforms, so it’s not theonly remake.

The second, however, is that the game will be one faithful transposition of the original story and original game design, but the gameplay, user experience and graphics will improve to keep up with the times. Therefore, at least for now, the fear of a reboot of the saga has been cancelled. But then, what does that Δ stand for?

Δ = delta, letter of the Greek alphabet but not only

Delta means the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet (alpha, beta, gamma, delta,…), so it makes little sense to connect it in that way to the game, which is the third chapter. Yet to start from 3, it means that Konami wants to revive the saga at least chronologicallypassing through a more understandable timeline.

However, delta also means difference: in mathematics, a delta is a variation of a function, the ability of the result to have a range of success (and not a simple value). Immediately therefore, in the minds of the most fervent fans, the possibility jumped that Metal Gear Solid ΔSnake Eater may have a margin of difference from the original.

The answer is much simpler: the Δ was chosen as the symbol that depicts the project’s remake concept. To affirm it, Tommy Williams (Konami USA communications chief) at the pages of The Verge. So let’s expect Metal Gear Solid Δ Twin Snakes (maybe), Metal Gear Solid Δ Sons of Liberty and maybe even Metal Gear Solid Δ Guns of the Patriot and Metal Gear Solid Δ The Phantom Pain.

What graphic style will the game have?

Indeed we all wonder: the title was shown in a CGI, clearly highlighting that it was not about gameplay. Yet some photos shared by Gematsu they allow you to see some scenarios, and it really seems to have a great project ahead of you.

Details that you missed about Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Even if it always has been Kojima devising those strange ways of communicating trolling and easter egg facts, surely someone at Konami could have learned a thing or two over time. Also because the trailer is chock full of references. We leave you a few below, you can see them in the video.

Parrot and Shagohod: almost at the beginning we can see two interesting things. In the foreground, the parrot that in Snake Eater acted as a spotter for the end . On the bottom, however, we can see it Shagohod while being transported by some helicopters.

almost at the beginning we can see two interesting things. In the foreground, the parrot that in Snake Eater acted as a spotter for . On the bottom, however, we can see it while being transported by some helicopters. Poison Frog: during the video we can see a frog from the family of dendrobatids, poisonous, which in the original game can be eaten to fight against The Fear .

during the video we can see a frog from the family of poisonous, which in the original game can be eaten to fight against . Ants: very fine and graceful recall that of the ants that open the video. Framed to be giant, they recall chats made with Para-Medic about the film Earth Assault on these giant ants.

very fine and graceful recall that of the ants that open the video. Framed to be giant, they recall chats made with Para-Medic about the film on these giant ants. camouflage: when we see Naked Snake (at the end of the video, as well as at the top of the food chain that is metaphorically told in the various clips of the trailer), we see him wearing the tiger stripes on his face, suggesting the return of this feature.

when we see (at the end of the video, as well as at the top of the food chain that is metaphorically told in the various clips of the trailer), we see him wearing the tiger stripes on his face, suggesting the return of this feature. Delta: as well as every game of Metal Gear Solid the meaning hides in plain sight, be it a montage done as an artwork, or the symbol Delta appearing among the trees.

as well as every game of the meaning hides in plain sight, be it a montage done as an artwork, or the symbol appearing among the trees. Location: especially when the parrot passes over the fence (or by looking at the photos above) you can see recognizable locations.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: What does it mean?

One announcement made quickly after the trailer was about the Metal Gear Solid Master Collectioncollection of the original games designed to give the classic experiences.

Why are there only the first three games?

As is evident from the photo, it is the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1which is why it is easy to think that other volumes will also arrive, at least the Vol.2.

Among the most eligible games that could enter it, we certainly find Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops. And Peace Walkerswhile it is doubtful whether the third slot will be occupied by Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriotsor from the spin-off Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Why release these remastered if there will be remakes?

The idea of Konamias can be seen from the declaration made with the social post, is to propose on the one hand the original experiencesas they came out at the time (even if remastered), while on the other hand, alongside releases of these remakes that will update the games to modern technologies.