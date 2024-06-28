In the first episode of Metal Gear – Production Hotline, Konami showed us the latest news on the development of Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, the highly anticipated remake of the third chapter of the saga created by Hideo Kojima.

Konami reveals its cards with enthusiastic previews and answering fans’ questions about what the Snake Eater remake is about. After the trailer shown atXbox Game Showcasethe production house has shown new details in the first of a series of online appointments, in which we will be updated from time to time on the development of the game.

In this first appointment of the Metal Gear – Production Hotline the promotion director was interviewed Jiro Oishithe producer Noriaki Okamura and the creative producer Yuji Korekado. Korekado has already been creative producer of Metal Gear Solid V, he also worked on the direction of the second MGS Online and as producer of MGS Rising and MGS Survive.

The developers immediately pointed out how important the fans’ opinion is to them and that they have made improvements to the game also based on the feedback received after the announcement of MGS Δ: Snake Eater

The first changes made to this remake mainly concern the graphicswith a rebuilding of the areas and a greater response from the character regarding the surrounding environment.

You will also be able to choose between an updated version of the cameranew style, and the original version, legacy style. Same thing for image filters, giving you the option to choose between a renewed color palette or a more retro one.

The controls and some mechanics also seem to have been modernized for the new generation but Konami is keen to point out that they have tried to remain as faithful as possible to the original work.

From what has been said, no changes have been made regarding the history and the dubbing, apart from some slight variations to adapt certain dialogues linked to the explanation of the controls and the technical sector of the game.

It’s still early to make any real predictions about Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater but the conditions for the remake seem pretty good. We just have to wait for more news until we can finally get our hands on this remake.