The manufacturer Figurama Collectors announces a new line of really interesting collectible statues, the Diocube, a product that wants to re-propose some of the most iconic moments of various videogame series, all in style super deformed.

Cute chibi versions of the characters are enclosed in a detailed diorama in the shape of an open cube. Collectors can now have fun lining up these individual “rooms” to create their own personal collage of different worlds!

Kicking off this line are three examples, all dedicated to popular home video games KONAMI, or Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill 2, And Castlevania.

In Diocube dedicated to Castlevania, the famous vampire hunter Richter Belmont challenge the terrible count Dracula in the throne room of the haunted castle.

In the one dedicated to Metal Gear Solidinstead, we wanted to re-propose the iconic boss fight with Psycho Mantis.

While in that of Silent Hill 2 we can relive the terrifying moment when James meets the ominous Red Pyramid Thing.

Source: Figurama Collectors