PlatinumGames has announced that it is planning a event dedicated to Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance set for February 21, 2023, which is the day on which the tenth anniversary of the action starring Raiden.

In the post where the news is given, we learn that on the day of the event, the Rising anniversary graphic will be presented on Twitter. Apart from this, there are no other details relating to the event, which as far as we know could very well not include any major announcements related to the game but only giveaways.

That said, it’s worth remembering that just a few days ago Quinton Flynn, the Raiden actor, promised announcements and news over the next few weeks in an exchange of posts related to the anniversary of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Needless to say, the news ignites the hopes of fans for the continuation of the series with a possible Metal Gear Rising 2 or a possible remastered version of the first game for PC and current generation consoles. We’ll see.