As you already know, Metal Gear Solid is a franchise that hasn’t released installments since the DLC of The Phantom Pain (That’s if we don’t count the spin off that nobody liked). However, the year 2023 It seems promising for the saga, since days ago one of the producers talked about something that is coming closer in the next few months, and that is not the only clue.

Recently, Quinton Flynn, who has interpreted with his voice the character of raiden in several installments, through Twitter posted a video announcing their respective Cameo page. And a few days ago, a fan sent a Tweet in which he talks about the anniversary of the second Metal Gear SolidBefore this, many responded, among them flynnwho says the following:

Stay tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks.

This could solidify reports that previously stated in 2021 that the study virtuous based in Singapore was working on a new version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. However, it could also be the remake of the second game, since it would not make sense that flynn gets involved in games in which he does not have an appearance.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is evident that things are going towards the possible direct with Metal Gear Solid announcements, something that may be real due to what happened months ago with the Silent Hill saga. Many are hoping to see Solid Snake return.