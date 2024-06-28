It seems like a joke, but for about 10 years now Hideo Kojima let Konami and with it the series that he created within the company, Metal Gear Solidwhich to date has not offered any new games, only last year’s failed collections and the remake of Snake Eater which is in production right now. And not wanting to do anything innovative gives us a pretty clear signal that they don’t want to mess up the path that was forged and have fans upset for that very reason.

Recently, the current producer of the saga, Noriaki Okamurahas mentioned in a live broadcast mentioned his longing that he would like to Kojima return to the franchise, this in order to give a continuation to the adventures of Solid Snake and Big Boss, since for now everything is stopped. Also, it would be a good way for Konami get back on track in the gaming business, because despite attempts nothing has been able to return them to the relevance they had decades ago.

Here what he mentioned:

But speaking for myself, personally, I would love nothing more than to work with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again. If that could happen, that would be the dream. But people have moved on to new things and new commitments, and that’s just our current reality. We can’t just take for granted that everyone will come back to work with us or rely on them completely.

Description of Kojima:

Hideo Kojima is a prominent Japanese video game designer, best known for creating the iconic video game series metal gear. Born on August 24, 1963 in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, Kojima has been an influential figure in the video game industry for several decades. His work is widely recognized for its innovative approach to narrative, character design, and game mechanics. He began his career in the video game industry at Konami in 1986. His first major success was the release of metal gear in 1987 for the MSX2 console. This game introduced the stealth action genre, allowing players to avoid enemies rather than confront them directly. True international recognition came with Metal Gear Solid for the PlayStation in 1998. This title was revolutionary for its cinematic storytelling, deep and complex characters, and focus on stealth and strategy. The series continued with numerous acclaimed titles, including Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. In 2005 he founded Kojima Productions, a studio within Konami. However, in 2015, after a series of disagreements and disputes with Konami, Kojima left the company. He later relaunched Kojima Productions as an independent studio.

For now Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: It’s very unlikely that Kojima would want to return at this time, as I don’t think he’s still on the best of terms with Konami. Added to that is the fact that he’s busy developing Death Stranding 2 and the Xbox exclusive.