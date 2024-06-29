One of the producers of the series Metal Gear Konami gave a talk on Friday. Here he talked about the franchise and answered some questions about it. When asked if he would like to work with anyone from the original games’ team on a new installment, he immediately mentioned Hideo Kojima.

It must be remembered that Hideo Kojima was the creator of Metal Gear and directed virtually all of the main games in the series. This was until he had a mysterious disagreement with Konami that led to his dismissal in 2015. Since then the developer founded his own studio and good Snake was left out of the spotlight.

Konami’s producer said that while ‘it would be a dream to work with him’ he believes Kojima might not feel the same way. After all, rumors say that the company and the developer were on very bad terms. In fact, they didn’t allow him to finish. The Phantom Pain as he wanted. He was even banned from attending the Game Awards ceremony in 2015.

Finally, he added that both Hideo Kojima and his original team will receive credits in the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3For him, all of them were an integral part of the original game and although they are not working on this reimagining, without them it would not be possible.

What can we expect from Metal Gear in the future?

As the producer mentioned, Konami is currently working on Metal Gear Solid Delta. This is a remake of Snake Eater with graphics and gameplay designed for modern consoles.. Although it doesn’t have an official date yet, a store leak indicates it will arrive on November 17, 2024.

It also seems that a second part of the Master Collection is on the way. This is a collection that Konami launched in 2023 that brings together the classics of the franchise. The fact that they called him Vol. 1implies that we can expect a Vol. 2 which will have the rest of the games that make up Solid Snake’s story. Perhaps this compilation and the remake will be the first steps towards seeing a new game. They would like to?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.