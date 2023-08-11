For the first time in three years, the METAL GEAR IN CONCERT 2023, with a date currently scheduled for September 24th. The live will be held at Shibuyaat theNHK Hall, with tickets purchasable through a pre-sale lottery launched yesterday, August 10th. Tickets cost 9,900 yen, about 62 euros. The concert will see the performance of a live orchestra with images of the game synchronized on a maxi-screen, even more relevant the presence of two voices well known to fans of the series Hideo Kojima: Donna Burke And Cynthia Harrell.

Donna Burke returns having attended every iteration of the live since 2017, while Cynthia Harrelloriginal performer of “Snake Eater”, will debut in this new iteration of the concert.

There is no news of a possible overseas tour, we can only cross our fingers.

