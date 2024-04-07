Researchers from the Russian State University. A.N. Kosygina developed a continuous technology for the production of metal knitted fabrics, which are flexible, light and durable mesh fabrics knitted from metal microwire. They do not adhere or intertwine, stretch easily and reflect electromagnetic waves well.

These materials are used in the construction of large antennas for relay satellites, and also as surfaces for placing equipment on the outside of spacecraft. In particular, the reflective surface of parabolic antennas for Russian communications satellites “Luch-5” of various modifications is made from mesh fabrics.

“The main innovations proposed are in the structure of tissues. Knitwear is better suited for self-folding structures. This structure includes various types of loops. By changing their shape, connection methods and cell sizes, you can change the strength, reflectivity and other characteristics of the material,” project manager Nikita Zavaruev told Izvestia.

According to him, the fabric is created from wire 15–20 mm thick. It is made from alloys based on tungsten, molybdenum and other refractory metals. The top of the wire is coated with gold to enhance the reflective effect.

The specialist noted that the technology makes it possible to develop metal fabrics for other purposes. On Earth, they will be in demand, for example, for the production of special materials, including heat-resistant, impact-resistant or radioprotective. In space, network fabrics will help create stable communication channels with other planets and deep space.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Cosmic ligature: metal fabrics will connect the Earth with other planets