Security checks at this year’s Oktoberfest are to be intensified. (Archive photo) © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Millions of guests from all over the world come to the Oktoberfest. After the attacks in Solingen and Munich, there is once again discussion about security at the festival.

Munich – As a consequence of the presumably Islamist-motivated attacks in Solingen and Munich, there are stricter security measures for the Oktoberfest. Hand-held metal detectors will be used for the first time at the entrances to the festival. The media group “Merkur/tz” reported on this. The checks will be random and based on suspicion, said the festival director and economic advisor Clemens Baumgärtner (CSU).

Hundreds of police officers secure the festival. (Archive photo) © Sven Hoppe/dpa

“We will certainly have more stewards,” Baumgärtner told the German Press Agency. “We will certainly also see individual pat-downs.” These should also be carried out randomly and based on suspicion during checks at the entrances.

The Oktoberfest is considered the largest folk festival in the world and attracts millions of visitors every year. This year the festival begins on September 21st and lasts until October 6th.

No particular threat

“At the moment, the police have no information that the Oktoberfest is under any particular threat,” Baumgärtner stressed. “Of course, we will do everything we can to protect the Oktoberfest visitors as best as possible,” said Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD). “But we all know that there can never be absolute security.”

There is a security concept for the Oktoberfest that has been developed over many years. The area has been fenced off since 2016. The entrances are blocked by bollards and concrete buckets. Large bags are not allowed, and knives and glass bottles are prohibited.

Flight restrictions apply, including for drones. More than 50 video cameras illuminated some dark corners in 2023. Around 600 police officers and around 2,200 stewards were deployed. The police and the district administration department will present the measures for this year next week. dpa