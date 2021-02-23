New York (AFP) – Officials believe “metal corrosion” is the main cause of an accident Boeing 777 engine combustion During a flight over Colorado in western United States last Saturday, which led to the suspension of a large number of these aircraft around the world.

The right engine of a Boeing 777-220 belonging to United Airlines of America caught fire after taking off Saturday from Denver (Colorado) to Honolulu (Hawaii) with 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board, so its pilots were forced to return in a hurry.

As the plane was returning to an emergency landing at the airport, it fell into a residential area in a suburb of Denver, some large debris.

No one was injured on the ground and the plane was able to land safely.

On Sunday evening, the US aircraft manufacturer recommended suspending flights of 128 aircraft of this model around the world, A spokeswoman for France Press on Monday confirmed that they are all suspended.

Of these aircraft, 69 were in service, including 24 with United Airlines, 13 with Japan Airlines, 19 with All Nippon Airways of Japan as well, 7 with Asiana and 6 with Korean Airlines. The rest was in stores.

Initial examination

In the United States, the Federal Aviation Regulatory Authority has ordered additional checks on Boeing 777s whose engines are manufactured by Pratt & Whitney, and the National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the accident.

“The initial examination indicates that the damage is consistent with corrosion of the metal,” Robert Sumwalt, president of the Transportation Safety Board, told the press on Monday. He also confirmed that two fan blades were damaged, one of which was found in a football field and the other remained in the engine.

Federal Aviation Administration officials met with representatives from Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, Sunday evening. The engine manufacturer said it was working with the Transportation Safety Board and “will continue to work to ensure the safe operation of the fleet.”

For its part, United Airlines decided to remove the plane from its flight schedule and “will continue to work closely with the organizers to identify additional steps,” she said.

On Monday, the United Kingdom banned the Boeing 777s in question from entering its airspace. Japan’s Transportation Ministry said it had ordered stricter inspections of the Pratt & Whitney engine after Japan Airlines’ Boeing 777s encountered “same type” problems in December when en route from Tokyo-Haneda airport to Naha on Okinawa island.

New ordeal

Boeing’s shares fell more than 2% on Monday in the stock market. The accident represents another setback for the aircraft manufacturer, which has barely recovered from the 737 MAX crisis, its main plane that was grounded in May 2019 after two accidents that left 346 people dead.

After nearly two years of flight bans, amending flight control software and implementing new protocols to train pilots, the 737 MAX was recently allowed to resume flights.

Boeing, like its European rival Airbus, has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous consequences for the international air transport sector. This health crisis led to the cancellation of hundreds of aircraft orders.

On Monday, the Dutch authorities announced the opening of two investigations after the debris from a Boeing 747-400 cargo plane fell on Saturday and two people were injured in the south of the Netherlands.

However, many experts believe that the 777 accident in the United States is more of a maintenance or engine problem than a Boeing aircraft design problem.

Michel Merloso, an expert in the company “Air”, confirmed that these aircraft, which have been in service for more than 25 years, have a “very strong reputation” as they operated without major accidents.

Richard Abulafia, an analyst at Teal Group, who specializes in aviation, said that the current problem “cannot be compared” to the Boeing 737 MAX plane. “After all these years in service, this problem is unlikely to be related to the engine design, it is definitely something to do with maintenance,” he added.