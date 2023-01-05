CITY CONNECTION will release another house classic TAITO the next February 2nd. It’s about Metal Black in the version S-Tributewhich will come, like Puzzle Bobble 2X and 3in digital format on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Again, the horizontally scrolling arcade shooter, originally released in 1991, will be able to count on additional features such as rewind, slow mode, unlimited credits and quick saves.

Source: CITY CONNECTION Street Gematsu