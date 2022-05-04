Tragedy at work, worker dies in the minister’s house. “Upset”

A worker he is 39 years old died while renovating a cottage in Val d’Aosta. The news of yet another accident fatal on the Work is amplified by the discovery that the home in question is the one where he spends his summer holidays there minister of Justice Marta Cartabia. Still uncertain – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the contours of the accident. Tragic the end: one metal beam hit the head the man. The rescue and the arrival of the helicopter rescue were useless. The dead young man, married, was originally from Romania. “I am shocked and heartbroken by what I have just learned, “the Keeper of Seals immediately declared, da Romewhere he is following the animated phases of the reform of the CSM and the judiciary.

There tragedy – continues the Corriere – hits the minister who made accidents on construction sites the subject of many its interventions. In the wake of the hope of the head of state, Sergio Mattarella: “eliminating deaths at work”. “This is an intolerable tragedy that we cannot accept in any way,” they write in a note i trade unionists Ugl, asking for “the opening of a table between the Government and the social partners on measures to protection of the workers from strengthening of controls and investments in training “.

