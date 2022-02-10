A manga that inspired other well-known

Perhaps the name is not very familiar to you. Bastard!!, but you will be surprised to know that it was the inspiration for many manga. This work of Kazushi Hagiwara was released in 1988 and presented us with a world inspired by heavy metal and board games from Dungeons and Dragons. In addition to having a history where magic and the desire for revenge predominated.

Bastard!! achieved a good level of popularity and even served as inspiration for other manga such as Berserk Y bleach. Its publication lasted from 1988 to 2010 and in that time it received several anime adaptations. It seems that we will have a new one of these, nothing more and nothing less than from the hand of Netflix.

Netflix is ​​preparing a new Bastard anime!!

In recent years, Netflix has been making an effort to bring more anime to its platform. Currently we can find some popular ones on this service, not to mention their adaptations to live-action. Now they are preparing a new animated series about Bastard!!which will arrive this year.

The official account of Netflix in Twitter shared the first preview of this new anime based on the work of Kazushi Hagiwara. This will be produced by the animation studio Liden Films who curiously also worked on the anime of Berserk of 2016. Here we leave you the first preview of Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-.

The quality of the animation and the soundtrack seem to indicate that this world will once again make a big transition from the page to the screen. fans of Bastard!! perhaps they will be glad that this new anime will have 24 episodes initially. Surely if it is well received by the public, they will give it more seasons.

At the moment there is no exact date of when it will arrive Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- to Netflix. However, the announcement assures that it will be in 2022. From what it allows to see the advance, it seems that it is already quite complete, perhaps it will not be long before you can see it. What did you think of this first look?

