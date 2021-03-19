D.he collective bargaining round in the metal and electronics industry with 3.8 million employees has been tough so far. Despite the corona crisis, IG Metall has been calling for warning strikes in many companies for a good two weeks. But now there is movement in the conflict: The employers are moving away from their controversial demand for another zero round for the metalworkers. With a new proposed solution, they want to pave the way for an agreement in the large tariff district of North Rhine-Westphalia before Easter. Your proposal provides for differentiable income increases for 2021 and a general wage increase in 2022.

“In the coming week we will propose to IG Metall that a substantial one-time payment to the employees be agreed in a collective agreement for this year,” announced the North Rhine-Westphalian metal employer president Arndt Kirchhoff in an interview with the FAZ. However, there must be “reliable exception rules” for companies that are in serious difficulty. He assumes that this currently directly affects around 25 to 30 percent of the companies. “They too have to get through the Corona crisis and get back on solid ground before they are burdened with higher costs,” said the negotiator of the metalworking association of North Rhine-Westphalia. Kirchhoff is also a co-owner of the family-run auto supplier of the same name based in Iserlohn.

With their announcement, the employers are taking an important step towards the union ahead of the new round of negotiations planned for next Thursday in North Rhine-Westphalia. Because so far they had taken the position that a collective agreement should not impose any additional costs on companies this year in view of the historical crisis. IG Metall, on the other hand, had ruled out a zero round for 2021. Therefore, the collective bargaining round, which is also about job security and transformation, was effectively blocked on this central point.

Return to normal

Kirchhoff has not yet given precise information on the amount of the planned wage offer. However, the one-off payment will “certainly be more than 100 euros,” he said. “We are also ready to agree a regular wage increase for 2022.” Employers are also counting on a return to normal economic and collective bargaining policy in the coming year – which will then enable a percentage increase in collectively agreed monthly wages for all employees. In the end, the decisive factor for the exact amount will be the overall term of the collective bargaining agreement, which IG Metall is trying to achieve. At the same time, he was confident that the parties to the collective bargaining agreement in North Rhine-Westphalia could also reach an agreement on a package with new opportunities to secure employment.