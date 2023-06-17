Epic Games officially launched MetaHuman Animatora tool presented during GDC 2023 that allows you to capture the performances of the actors, translating them into facial animations high quality.

MetaHuman Animator is available to all users of Unreal Engine 5.2 and to use it all you need is an iPhone. According to what is written by Epic Games, the result of the captures can be applied to the prepared 3D models without any manual intervention.

According to the company, the Mesh to MetaHuman feature allows you to create ultra-realistic 3D models of humans from three-frame videos, with the resulting animations that can be used on all MetaHuman models.

The animations are produced locally using a GPUs, with MetaHuman Animator that can reproduce the individual characteristics of each actor after their performance has been captured. Of course, the work done by the tool can be refined by humans, to get what they want.

This technology has already had a prestigious use: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

The following video was made by a Serbian subsidiary of Epic Games in order to showcase the power of MetaHuman Animator.

According to the study, the human interventions they were minimal. Very impressive, considering it’s available to anyone.