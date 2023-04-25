













Metacritic will improve review moderation to avoid the Review Bomb

Next we will have some spoilers of the story of the DLC of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores. Towards the end of the installment, there are some options that can lead to a kiss between Aloy and Seyka —who is a marine from the Quen tribe who helps people to survive—. This fact was what set fire to the community on Metacritic.

The prevailing positions suggest that the players do not want to have to do with political or social issues, even less with such specific issues that refer to minorities. Users complained on Metacritic.

However, the reviews they posted are offensive on several levels, and Metacritic has already condemned this conduct. And he assured that he is working on improving the mechanisms to filter and maintain the quality of the reviews. Here is what he said:

“Our team reviews any and all reports of abuse (including but not limited to racist, sexist, homophobic, insulting other users, etc.) and if violations occur, the reviews are removed. We are currently evolving our processes and tools to introduce moderation in the coming months.”

Source: Sony

So after this announcement, a cleanup is expected in the unsubstantiated reviews that lowered the score of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores on Metacritic.

Nevertheless, the developer has full confidence in Guerrilla leading the saga towards a bright future. Let’s see what new journey Aloy will undertake in the time to come.

The reviews of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores on Metacritic they have been described as disrespectful and abusive.

How much is the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC?

It costs $20.

