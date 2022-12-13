Metacritics revealed what are the ten worst games of 2022 in terms of average grade. There classification is composed as follows:

POSTAL 4: No Regerts (PC) – 30 CrossfireX (Xbox Series X) – 38 Babylon’s Fall (PS5) – 41 XEL (Switch) – 43 Arc of Alchemist (Switch) – 46 Zorro: The Chronicles (PS5) – 49 The Last Oricru (Xbox Series X) – 50 The Waylanders (PC) – 51 Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PS4) – 52 Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (Switch) – 52

As you can see, there are various well-known names, mostly Babylon’s Fall. It is probably one of the loudest thuds in this ranking, given that it comes from a studio that has been synonymous with unchallenged successes in recent years (at least for critics, for the public it is always another story).

On our pages you have also seen that the review of XEL, to which we have assigned a 5/10, due to a wooden gameplay, a too slow game pace and many technical and graphical problems.

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition

Terrible it was too Blade Runner Enhanced Edition, not for the actual game quality, but for the conversion work. As we told you in our review: “Let’s clarify right away: the vote is on the work done with the Enhanced Edition, not on the adventure itself, which remains excellent and is still full of interesting ideas today. Blade Runner therefore remains the masterpiece it was and that deserves to be played regardless, capable of capturing the essence of Scott’s film and Dick’s original story and translating it into a video game in a brilliant way.That said, the Enhanced version simply doesn’t do it justice: the work done on the graphics it’s the offspring of a dumb and ruthless automation, the new interface is bad and, in general, it’s a clear worsening compared to the ScummVM version. Well, whoever can, fall back on that.”

Tell us, have you perhaps played one of these video games indicated by Metacritic as the ten worst of 2022?