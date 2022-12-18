Metacritic is a platform that collects the votes of specialized critics and averages them, with the intention of helping users quickly understand which are the best games (but also movies and TV series) out there. Now that the year is coming to an end and most of the games have been released, we can see what the best for PC, Xbox, Switch and PlayStation.

There Metacritic ranking however, it can be analyzed in several ways. For this reason we offer you various versions of the same. Let’s see what we mean.

First of all, we offer you a ranking which is identical to the one reported automatically by the Metacritic search system, i.e. which indicates ten games released in 2022 with the highest Metascorebut also maintaining multiple versions of the same game:

Portal Companion Collection – Switch – 96 Elden Ring – Xbox Series X – 96 Elden Ring – PlayStation 5 – 96 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition – PlayStation 5 – 96 Persona 5 Royale – CP – 95 Persona 5 Royale – Xbox Series X – 94 Persona 5 Royale – Switch – 94 Elden Ring – PC – 94 God of War Ragnarok – PS5 – 94 Dwarf Fortress – CP – 93

Portal Companion Collection has depopulated

If you prefer instead a ranking that takes into consideration only one version of each game (i.e. the one with the highest vote), you can make a Top 10 of the best games according to Metacritic like this:

Portal Companion Collection – Switch – 96 Elden Ring – Xbox Series X – 96 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition – PlayStation 5 – 96 Persona 5 Royale – CP – 95 God of War Ragnarok – PS5 – 94 Dwarf Fortress – CP – 93 The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe – Xbox Series X – 93 God of War – PC – 93 Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course – Xbox One – 92 Rogue Legacy 2 – Xbox Series X – 90

Obviously, this ranking also takes into account re-releases of old games. If we want to exclude them e don’t even consider remaster, remake (like The Last of Us Part I) and the like, then Metacritic’s Top 10 would look like this:

Elden Ring – Xbox Series X – 96 God of War Ragnarok – PS5 – 94 Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course – Xbox One – 92 Rogue Legacy 2 – Xbox Series X – 90 Neon White – PC – 90 NORCO – PC – 89 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch – 89 I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – PC – 89 Immortality – Xbox Series X – 88 AI: The Somnium Files: nirvanA Initiative – PC – 88

Finally, we leave you with the ten games with the highest rating according to Metacritic usersalso in this case we eliminate the double games and show only the version with the highest rating:

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher – Switch – 9.2 Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion – PC – 8.6 Dwarft Fortress – PC – 8.6 Sonic Frontiers – PC – 8.6 Persona 5 Royale – PC – 8.6 Goat Simulator 3 – PS5 – 8.5 A Plague Tale Requiem – Xbox Series X – 8.4 Dome Keeper – PC – 8.4 Tunic – Switch – 8.4

What do you think? What’s your Top 10 of the year?