In that sense there are two titles that are tied for the infamous first place and we refer to Greyhill Incident by Refugium Games and Perp Games and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon. Both games have an average of 38/100 from critics.

What about the players? With only seven ratings Greyhill Incident It had a 1.0 on Metacritic, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum a 1.2 with 338.

It is clear that the first title did not attract the attention of almost anyone and the second, which had greater expectations, disappointed many more.

The third video game with the worst average of 2023 is Quantum Errora contribution from TeamKill Media whose average so far is 40.

Fountain: TeamKill Media.

In the case of the title mentioned above, players give it 3.2 with 53 ratings. The fourth video game that can be considered the worst of the year is Testament: The Order of High Human.

This is a development by Fairyship Games, which had an average of 41 on Metacritic from the media, and players were more favorable, giving it a 7.1 with 17 ratings. On Steam it still has an average of around 6.0.

Loop8: Summer of Gods by Sieg Games and XSEED Games is the fifth worst game that came out in 2023 based on the Metacritic average.

This has a 49 from the specialized media and a 4.8 with 11 ratings, so what critics and players think is not far away.

Fountain: Fairyship Games.

These are the worst titles that came out this year based on the site mentioned before. But there are many others who still saw the light and are not even taken into account.

