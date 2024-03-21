













Every year the site Metacritic shares a ranking of the best publishers of the year. This takes into account the number of games each released and their critical reception. According to the 2024 list, Capcom was the best in 2023.

According to the Metacritic ranking, Capcom released 11 titles throughout 2023 and 3 of these had excellent ratings. As if that were not enough, the general reception of their games was very positive, with the exception of Exoprimal.

Although its game as a dinosaur service was not that good, it was saved by the high scores of its three titles. These were Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6 and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. It should be noted that the site indicates that the general's grades did not drop below 80, which indicates a flow of more than acceptable games.

Capcom rose five places in the Metacritic ranking compared to last year. In 2023 it took sixth place and was now the best publisher. There is no doubt that it is on the right track, we will see what other surprises it has for us in 2024.

What other publishers entered the Metacritic top 10?

Although Capcom took the crown in this Metacritic ranking, the competition was somewhat intense. Curiously, 2023 had good results for some dedicated to indies. Of course, other well-known ones also entered, here we leave you the top 10 from least to greatest.

Thunderful

sega

Bethesda Softworks

Aksys Games

Nintendo

Annapurna Interactive

Dangen Entertainment

Chorus Worldwide

Raw Fury

Capcom

So now you have reasons to try the games these companies published throughout 2023. Is your favorite on the list?

