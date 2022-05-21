Embracer Group And Saber Interactive they released Evil Dead: The Game and in the first 5 days the game sold half a million units, showing that there is an interest in multiplayer horror games and that the industry is changing.

Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber, spoke to investors at the latest financial presentation and was questioned about the performance of Evil Dead: The Game, whose ratings made the company happy and even exceeded expectations. Up Metacriticthe game averages 77 on the PC version, 75 on the PS5, and 74 on the Xbox Series, but Karch says the review aggregator no longer determines a game’s success.

“Another thing we’ve learned is that the days when a Metacritic rating determined how well a game sells are long gone. Games are sold for the quality of the product itself, regardless of their rating. I can talk about games that had 8 and 9 and, I can tell, the editors wish they had never released them. It’s nice to hang a plaque on your bulletin board, but if you don’t have the money to buy the nail, what’s the point?“.

Without directly mentioning Elden Ring, Karch says it’s difficult to release a game with “a behemoth” of this type lying around, but says he has learned that there are many ways to monetize a product after launch. Karch also states that “even premium games are no longer sold in boxes, hoping that the first month will go well and then forget about it”.

In the case of Evil Dead: The Game, Karch says sales have exceeded expectations and confesses that he was surprised by the success. The game will have great and long support and Karch confirms that they are already thinking about sequels.

Source: VG247