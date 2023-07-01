The well-known vote aggregator Metacritics has unveiled the list of twenty games of the 2023 with the highest grade point average, at least so far. It is not surprising to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the first position, which really convinced everyone, but the other positions are also interesting.

Consider that the most recent releases, such as Final Fantasy XVI, are also included in the ranking. We will see at the end of the year which games will be added to the list and which will leave the top 20.