Metacritic is continuing to publish its rankings of 2023. Today it's the turn of PlayStation of which we can read the top 20 of the past year, at least in terms of average scores.

Without any big surprises, Baldur's Gate 3 is in first position, while the second is really interesting, given that we are talking about Tetris Effect: Connected, the latest version of the classic puzzle game.

The first PlayStation exclusive appears in sixth position, namely Marvel's Spider-Man 2, followed by Moss: Book II. The latter is available for PS VR2.

As with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox rankings, the selection criterion was as follows: to enter the rankings, games must have at least seven reviews from professional critics and be eligible for inclusion.