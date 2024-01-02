Metacritic is continuing to publish its rankings of 2023. Today it's the turn of PlayStation of which we can read the top 20 of the past year, at least in terms of average scores.
Without any big surprises, Baldur's Gate 3 is in first position, while the second is really interesting, given that we are talking about Tetris Effect: Connected, the latest version of the classic puzzle game.
The first PlayStation exclusive appears in sixth position, namely Marvel's Spider-Man 2, followed by Moss: Book II. The latter is available for PS VR2.
As with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox rankings, the selection criterion was as follows: to enter the rankings, games must have at least seven reviews from professional critics and be eligible for inclusion.
The ranking
- Baldur's Gate 3 – 96
- Tetris Effect: Connected – 93
- Resident Evil 4 – 93
- Street Fighter 6 – 92
- Rogue Legacy 2 – 90
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – 90
- Tie: Moss: Book II – Cocoon – 90
- The Talos Principle 2 – 89
- Dead Space – 89
- Red Matter 2 – 89
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 88
- Alan Wake 2 – 88
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways – 88
- Diablo IV – 88
- God of War: Ragnarok – Valhalla – 87
- Monster Hunter Rise – 87
- Final Fantasy XVI – 87
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: FF35th Anniversary Edition – 87
- Rez Infinite – 87
As happened with the Xbox and Nintendo Switch rankings, here too there were several games that received very high average ratings over the year, so much so that in twentieth place we find a game with 87.
As you can see, despite the presence of several third-party exclusives, including Final Fantasy XVI, this has been a weak first-party year for PlayStation: the only full game present is Insomniac's aforementioned Marvel's Spider-Man 2 .
