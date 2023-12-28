The criterion The selection process was very simple: to enter the ranking, games must have at least seven reviews from professional critics and be eligible for inclusion.

The vote aggregator Metacritic is starting to publish its 2023 rankings, which summarize the past year. As for the consoles, he started by publishing the list of 20 best games of the year For Nintendo Switch .

The ranking

Metroid Prime Remastered convinced critics and the public

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 96 Metroid Prime Remastered – 94 Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 92 Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Expansion Pass Wave 4 – Future Redeemed – 92 Sea of ​​Stars – 91 Jack Jeanne – 90 Persona 4 Golden – 90 The Making of Karateka – 90 Vampire Survivors – 88 Dave the Diver – 87 Pikmin 4 – 87 Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 87 Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 87 The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood – 87 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass – Wave 4 – 86 Anonymous;Code – 86 Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – 86 Tie: 30XX – The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure – (86) Mysteries of Honjo – 85

As you can see, the ranking includes eight titles with the average rating of 90 and more. At the top we find the inevitable The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most acclaimed titles ever, followed by the excellent Metroid Prime Remastered and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The first game not published by Nintendo The Japanese role-playing game Sea of ​​Stars appears in the rankings, gaining an excellent fifth position. It is notable that the ranking includes titles between 96 and 85 on average, a sign that it has been a decidedly positive year for Nintendo's hybrid console, despite the fact that it has now almost reached the end of its life cycle.