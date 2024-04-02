Video game historian Felipe Pepe, author of the excellent CRPG Book, argued with Metacritic for the lack of ratings, or the complete absence, of some games that have sold even millions of copies. They simply didn't get into the press and weren't considered, despite the love shown by the public and their undoubted quality.

Snubbed games

Felipe Pepe's post

Pepe's controversy arises from a post on Pepe responded with a sharp: “To hell with Metacritic review scores, here are 22 of my favorite games from the last few years that didn't even get a rating. Some have sold millions of copies, with zero “critical reviews”. Not to mention the fantastic Basilisk 2000 which isn't even listed on Metacritic.”

Pepe then reports an image taken from Metacritic of games that he considers excellent, which have no score due to the absence of reviews, such as Tale of Immortal which has sold millions of copies on Steam, is available in English, but none of the specialized press has considered, or classic role-playing games Caves of Lore and Moonring which, despite the public's enthusiasm, were snubbed and found no space in the collective discourse.

Overall, the games on the list are all interesting for more than a few reasons, such as the series Fear & Hungerwhich mixes dungeon crawler and horror flawlessly, or Babbdi, which presents itself as a first-person experience of great impact.

While you're here, maybe go check it out. You can find them all on Steam, except Basilisk 2000 which is on itch.io.