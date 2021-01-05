OIt starts in bed, just before falling asleep – but also at work, in the shower: Thoughts can no longer be captured, they only revolve around one thing. A worry, a hurtful sentence, a sad event. Most people find endless brooding a nuisance; on the other hand, many have the hope that excessive reflection could lead to insight.

Not least because therapies work in a similar way: by mentally dealing with their traumatic event, they should deal with it – and overcome it in this way.

However, in recent years psychiatrists and psychologists have begun to question this assumption. They believe: Pathological brooding can exacerbate or even trigger mental illness.

The Danish psychotherapist Pia Callesen is one of the forerunners of this thesis. She treats patients with what is known as metacognitive therapy, which is supposed to take away the power of brooding. Depression and anxiety are supposed to heal by dealing with them less, not more.

We talked to her: