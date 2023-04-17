Metacade is the novelty of the gaming sector within the metaverse which offers a multitude of arcade games in the play to earn mode. All community members have the opportunity to make new friends with other participants who have the same interests regarding cryptocurrencies and games. Metacade isn’t just for gamers. It is also for developers and job seekers, specifies BanklessTimes. For this, the platform will act as a community hub where developers can post job advertisements to find the best talent in the industry. Additionally, the Metacade team will offer Metagrants to the most promising GameFi projects in the community. These grants they will make it easier for talented developers to create great games and ensure that Metacade is always full of new titles for users.

Why become a web developer

Anyone who becomes a developer already has a detail interest in the IT world and it is necessary that he has passion to be able to do this job. It is in a certain sense a creative work activity, as it allows to realize any project from the simplest to the most original. There is a strong demand for this professional figure from start-ups and companies for the digital transition and also in the gaming sector. It is not necessary to have a specialist degree, thanks to the training courses which allow you to acquire the skills to be operational at a working level. Aulab, training center for Web Developers, provides an overview and detailed explanations on the courses in a valid guide web programming to be able to attend. The courses in the virtual classroom meet students who are interested in learning basic and advanced knowledge.

It is an evolving profession, thanks to new technologies that allow for better performance and consequently the creation of different solutions. It is always the passion that can push you to become developer in the gaming sector. If being an employee and therefore carrying out projects decided by other professionals is not the career objective, there is the possibility of continuing as an independent. After gaining experience, working on various projects, you learn, you can make mistakes, you discover new things and you experiment. An established independent developer gains recognition for his work from industry professionals and the public.

Gaming sector: developer and tester differences

The developer in the gaming sector has in-depth knowledge of the computer world and masters various programming languages. He works with other professional figures, so he must be prone to teamwork. He has great analysis skills and the organization of his work independently. He knows how to handle stress and is able to meet deadlines rigorously. There passion for the game in general it is essential, since he has to create code for gaming projects.

The game tester is a different professional figure who has skills in programming languages ​​but has the task of carry out tests on the game. It must verify that there are no anomalies and find bugs. Then communicate both glitches and bugs to the developers for changes. The tester works in team with the developers, the game designer and the concept artist. The professional experience of this profile is acquired through the use of various platforms and different types of games such as multiplayer games, role-playing games, etc. Each type of game has its own characteristics and the tester must be aware of them ensure quality of the specifications. Its activity consists in the identification of the problems of the game for the subsequent resolution, before there is the release to the players. It is required that the tester is always updated on the news of the gaming sector, by consulting magazines and blogs.