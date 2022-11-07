After Twitter, Meta is also studying a layoff plan: “the biggest in the history of Big Tech”

To straighten the bad accounts, Half it would be about to implement a mass layoff. After Twittercould be the company that owns Facebook, to send home thousands of people. To reveal it is the Wall Street Journalaccording to which informed sources the cuts will be announced on Wednesday next week.

It would be the first time in its 18-year history that the company has initiated such a marked staff reduction. Although lower, in percentage terms, than the cuts of Twitter after the advent of Elon Muskwhich affected about half of that company’s staff, the number of employees of Half expected to lose their jobs may be the highest achieved so far by a large tech company.

A spokesperson for Half refused to comment on Wall Street Journalreferring to the recent statement by the CEO Mark Zuckerbergaccording to which the company “will focus its investments on a limited number of high priority growth areas”.

This means, he said on October 26 during the call with analysts on the accounts, that “some teams will grow significantly, but most of the other teams will remain stuck or shrink over the next year”. At the end of June, the patron “of the universe Facebook”He told employees that” realistically, there are a few people in the company who shouldn’t be here. ”

During the pandemic, Halflike other tech giants, hired a lot of people: more than 27,000 in 2020 and 2021, and then another 15,344 in the first nine months of this year, about a quarter of them in the last quarter.

In the meantime, however, the shares of Half they have dropped by more than 70% this year. The firm blamed the general deterioration in the economic situation, but investors were also frightened by the high spending and threats to the core business of the social media.

However, the growth of this business in many markets has stalled due to strong competition from TikTokwhile the request for Apple users to consent to the tracking of their devices has limited the ability of social media platforms to target advertisements.

