Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company will cut roughly 13 percent of its workforce globally, a move that has long been in the air especially after the unpromising financial results of recent times. In a message to the Meta Platforms staff, Zuckerberg announced that 11,000 jobs will be cut and a hiring freeze is expected throughout the first quarter of 2023, with a few exceptions. The staff cuts will involve all departments of the company, obviously starting with human resources given the stalemate that hires will face. Zuckerberg also said that a complete restructuring of the teams will be implemented. The CEO says the staff cuts are an “extreme” solution after Meta tries to cut other costs. This is the first significant round of layoffs in the history of Facebook, which was founded 18 years ago.