In recent times, rumors have multiplied that Meta, the former Facebook, is involved in the development of a pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. And it looks like we might finally get the chance to see them in action later this year. As reported by BusinessInsider, which cites unnamed internal sources, the company plans to debut a demo of these AR glasses, internally called “Orion,” at the Meta Connect event this fall. The glasses represent a distinct product both from the recent Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which include some experimental features related to multi-modal AI audio and a camera without AR visual elements, and from the Meta Quest headsets, used mainly for VR gaming and a limited number of mixed reality experiences.

The feature that should make the Orions a true AR device is their advanced visual technology, although the precise details are still shrouded in mystery. The report highlights the importance of a high-quality demo, given the strong internal pressure to do so, and mentions that some company insiders are already experimenting with advanced prototypes. However, it seems that the Orions are not yet ready for a commercial launch. Business Insider says that while the glasses will be shown at Meta Connect, they won't be available to the public immediately, but will likely have to wait until 2027. Before then, we'll likely see the third generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses.