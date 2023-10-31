Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

The new subscription model brings numerous advantages of an ad-free experience on Instagram and Facebook, but what exactly are they?

In today’s digital landscape, social media has become an integral part of our everyday lives. With billions of users worldwide, platforms like Instagram and Facebook companies have enormous opportunities to reach their target groups through advertising. But while advertising is essential for many businesses, some users are looking for an uninterrupted, ad-free experience. Meta has responded to this demand and created a ad-free subscription introduced for Instagram and Facebook, like NEXTG.tv reported. But what are the benefits of such a subscription?

Uninterrupted user experience through ad-free Instagram and Facebook

: A key benefit of the ad-free subscription is the ability to enjoy content without interruption from advertisements. This allows for more seamless and focused interaction with posts from friends, family and subscribed pages. Faster loading times: Without the need to load ads, pages and posts can often load faster, resulting in an overall smoother browsing experience.

Instagram and Facebook are to become ad-free in Europe for a monthly fee. © Andre M. Chang/Imago

Ad-free Instagram and Facebook: More control and privacy

: An ad-free subscription can help reduce online activity tracking by not serving personalized ads. This can be particularly attractive for privacy-conscious users. Control over the content: Users have more control over what they see without having their feeds influenced by ads that may not be relevant or of interest.

Value for the user through ad-free Instagram and Facebook

: With a fixed monthly amount, users know exactly what they are paying and there are no hidden costs or surprises. Exclusivity: An ad-free subscription can also provide a sense of exclusivity as users pay for a premium experience.

Possible positive effects on mental health

: Without constant commercial interruptions, users can better focus on content that really interests them, which can lead to a more satisfying user experience. Reduced consumer pressure: Advertising-free platforms can reduce the pressure that advertising often exerts by encouraging consumption of products and services. This can contribute to an overall healthier online environment.

Lastly also ensured Twitter and TikTok make headlines, as the two companies have also launched their own ad-free subscription models. Instagram and Facebook are still available in addition to the paid version for free usable.