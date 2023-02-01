A half has won the case with ftc extension regarding the acquisition of Within Unlimited, a startup that deals with virtual reality: Bloomberg reports it on the basis of sources familiar with the ruling. Well, this aspect could represent a concrete advantage for Microsoft.

As you certainly remember, last December the FTC decided to take Microsoft to court to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but the principle relating to the possible risks to competition is the same that prompted the commission to sue the company Mark Zuckerberg.

In this case, Judge Edward Davila Wednesday morning has denied the FTC’s request to block the transaction, however stopping it for a week waiting to understand whether or not the American regulator will decide to appeal. None of the parties involved made any statements.

Were the ruling to result in the FTC refusing to continue, it would undoubtedly be a severe blow to the policy of aversion to big tech carried out by the president Lina Khanas well as an excellent bank for Microsoft.

In fact, if the Redmond company were really able to satisfy the requests of the European and English regulatory bodies, as it seems it is determined to do, at that point the FTC would remain the only obstacle to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard: a substantially less insidious obstacle after the defeat with Meta.