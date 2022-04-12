Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company – which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – should test the sale of products within Horizon Worlds, a virtual reality platform that is part of the plan for the so-called “metaverse“. THE announcement it was done on Monday (11.Apr.2022).

“We are starting to test several new tools that will allow creators to experiment with different ways to monetize what they are building in Horizon Worlds”the statement said.

According to Meta, the initiative will create more “opportunities for the next generations of creators”in addition to expanding the financial fund created for the company, which currently stands at $10 million.

Purchasing items in the metaverse will only be allowed for those 18+ in the US and Canada where Horizon Worlds is available.

Meta also announced that it intends to create a bonus program, where creators will be paid at the end of the month for progress towards the goal. Creator bonuses will not be subject to fees and will be paid in full to creators.

Horizon Worlds —formerly called Facebook Worlds— is a free game that creates the possibility for people to explore virtual worlds. In December 2021, Meta released the game on its Oculus VR headsets.