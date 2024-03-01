Meta will stop paying media outlets for journalistic content in Australia

The country's government and media argue that Facebook's parent company unfairly earns revenue by sharing links

A big tech Goal he said this Friday (March 1, 2024) that it will no longer sign agreements with news companies in Australia. The position taken by the parent company of Facebook and Instagram comes after the country's government and media outlets stated that the company unfairly earns revenue by sharing news links on its social networks.

Australian law determines remuneration for journalistic content based on direct negotiation between media outlets and platforms. The rule also establishes an arbitration mechanism by the country's government to mediate dialogue when there is no agreement between the parties. It was the first in the world to stipulate payment by platforms for the exploitation of journalism content. It has been in force since 2021.

Although sharing news links accounts for 3% of the company's profits, big techthe Facebook will disable the function “Facebook News” for Australian users. The feature was stopped in 2023 in the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

read more:

Meta declared that journalists will be able to continue using resources on their social networks, such as sharing links in Stories tools and Reels, in addition to directing to their websites.