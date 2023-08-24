Meta Platforms announced Thursday the release of an artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to help write computer code, fueling its advancement into new technology.

Code Llama, which will be freely available, can write code from human text instructions and can also be used for code completion and debugging, the social media giant said in a blog post.

Since the launch of OpenAI ChatGPT late last year, companies and businesses have flocked to the nascent generative AI market to gain new capabilities and streamline business processes.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has released a flurry of mostly free AI models this year, including an open source language model, called Llama, that poses a serious challenge to proprietary models sold by OpenAI, backed by by Microsoft, and Google by Alphabet.

The new AI model is based on Meta’s latest Llama 2 language model and will be available in different configurations, according to the company, which is preparing to compete with GitHub Copilot, Microsoft’s code writing tool.

Code Llama supports the most popular programming languages, such as Python, Java, and C++, and is not recommended for general text tasks, according to Meta.