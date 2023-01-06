Since 2018, Goal has been involved in a legal battle against the Irish Data Protection Commission for illegal practices with the rights of its users. After five years, this conflict has come to a resolution, and Those responsible for Facebook will have to pay almost €400 million in fines.

According to The Verge, the lawsuit culminated in favor of the Irish Commission, this after a consultation session with the European Data Protection Board. Thus, it has been ruled that Meta abused the terms of service that users agree to. In total, there is talk of more than 530 million affected users.

It is so Meta will have to pay a €210 million fine for Facebook, and another €180 million for Instagram. In his arguments, Meta pointed out that users accepted the terms and conditions of social networks, which is why they decide the type of advertising that reaches people.

On related issues, Meta will have to pay millions of dollars in a fine. Similarly, Mark Zuckerberg could step down as CEO of Meta.

Via: The Verge