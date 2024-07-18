Meta is taking another step forward in its fight with Brussels. The company announced today that it will not deploy its new generative artificial intelligence (AI) models in Europe, which are capable of generating content from written instructions. The decision is a response to what Menlo Park considers to be excessive interference by the EU in its industry through the complex European regulatory framework.

“We will be launching a multimodal Llama model in the coming months, but not in the EU due to the unpredictable nature of the European regulatory environment,” a spokesperson for the tech giant said in a statement. The new version of Llama will be able to process video, audio, text and images and can be used from a mobile phone or from Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Although the Llama model will be released under an open license, European companies will not be able to use it. Similarly, companies from outside the EU that incorporate this tool will not be able to offer services related to it in European territory.

The decision by the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg comes just days after Meta itself renounced using data from its Facebook or Instagram users to train its AI models. This move, in turn, was prompted by the investigation opened on the matter by the data protection authority of Ireland, the country in which Meta has its European headquarters.

Apple, for its part, said just a month ago that it will not deploy all the new AI-based functionalities it is working on in Europe, considering that some of their features could conflict with European regulations.

In recent years, the EU has created a world-first regulatory architecture to protect its citizens from the growing power of big tech. The first step was the entry into force in 2018 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a law that requires users to be informed of what data is being collected from them and for what purposes.

The next leg, made up of two pieces of legislation (the Digital Services Act, DSA, and the Digital Markets Act, DMA), establishes transparency and accountability mechanisms specifically aimed at large technology companies, including Meta. The third component of this defence shield is the Artificial Intelligence Regulation, approved at the beginning of the year and which will come into force on 1 August.

