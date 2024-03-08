Meta provided details on how he plans to do so implement interoperability in WhatsApp and Messenger with third-party messaging services, following the entry into force of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union.

“This allows users of third-party providers who choose to enable interoperability (interop) to send and receive messages with users who have given consent on both Messenger and WhatsApp, both designated by the European Commission (EC) as obligated to independently provide interoperability with third-party messaging services“, has declared Dick Brouwer of Meta.

The DMA, which officially became enforceable on March 7, 2024, requires companies in gatekeeper positions (including Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and ByteDance) to counter anti-competitive practices by tech players, level the playing field and force them to open up some of their services to competition.

As part of the efforts to comply with relevant regulationsthe social media giant said it expects third-party vendors to use the Signal Protocol, used in both WhatsApp and Messenger for end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

Third-party vendors are also required to package encrypted communications in extensible markup language (XML) message cubicles; this means that If the message contains rich media, an encrypted version is downloaded by Meta clients from third-party messaging servers via a Meta proxy service.

The company also offers a model called “plug-and-play” which allows third-party vendors to connect to its infrastructure to achieve interoperability.

“Taking the example of WhatsApp, third-party clients will connect to WhatsApp servers using our protocol (based on the Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol – XMPP)“, Brouwer said and then added that “WhatsApp's server will interact with a third-party server via HTTP to facilitate a variety of things, including third-party user authentication and push notifications“.

Furthermore, forces third-party clients to run a WhatsApp logging API when they sign up to its networktogether with providing cryptographic proof of their ownership of the identifier visible to the third-party user when connecting or when a third-party user registers on WhatsApp or Messenger.

The technical architecture also includes provisions to allow a third-party provider to add a proxy or intermediary between their client and the WhatsApp server to provide more information on the types of content their client can receive from the WhatsApp server.

“The challenge here is that WhatsApp would no longer have a direct connection with both clients and, as a result, it would miss important connection-level signals to keep users safe from spam and scams such as TCP fingerprinting“, Brouwer later added. “This approach also exposes all chat metadata to the proxy server, increasing the likelihood that this data could be accidentally or intentionally leaked“.

A similar case from the past: the interoperability between MSN Messenger and Yahoo! Messenger

Meta's initiative to implement interoperability between WhatsApp and Messenger with third-party messaging services can be compared to the past situation in which MSN Messenger made communication with Yahoo! users possible. Messenger.

In both cases, the goal was to allow users of different platforms to communicate with each other, overcoming the barriers of different instant messaging applications; this type of interoperability aims to offer users greater flexibility and connectivity, allowing them to communicate without limitations related to the platform they belong to.