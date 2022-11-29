No matter how much security large companies have, there will always be someone who breaks their system and leaks content that perhaps was not yet ready to be revealed, the clearest example was what happened with GTA VI at the time. However, they are not the only victims of this, since Goal it has left exposed information of many people, and therefore, it has been compromised.

The Irish data protection commission has recently issued that it will fine Goal, this due to a massive data leak that affected approximately a little more than 533 million users. In total, 276 million dollars must be paid, this for an attack suffered last April 2021information that had not come to light quickly.

It is said that the user data ended up in a hacking forum. Where full names, telephone numbers, postal addresses, among other important data, were shared. Given this, Goal He pointed out that this attack was done via a bug fixed in 2019. So it wasn’t a single hit, but a gradual buildup of data.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the only sanction that is imposed Goalgiven that by other networks such as instagram Y WhatsApp it has already been charged for making information-distribution blunders. Of course, not all the fines have been paid at once, but they continue to accumulate, to the point of wondering if they will ever go bankrupt.

Via: The Verge

editor’s note: It seems that things are not going well with Meta, since its commitment to the Metaverse has not achieved much profit either. I think this is the reason why they have had to cut staff.