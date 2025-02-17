Meta has presented the Waterworth Project, an initiative aimed at building an underwater cable of 50,000 kilometers in length that will provide Internet connection on five continents. The company seeks to strengthen control over the management of its services and guarantee the necessary infrastructure for the development of its solutions, especially those based on artificial intelligence (AI).

Submarine cables They support more than 95% of intercontinental Internet traffic. The Instagram and Facebook parent company has indicated that “the Waterworth Project will represent a multimillionaire and multiannual investment to expand the scale and reliability of the world’s digital highways, establishing three new oceanic corridors with abundant and high speed connectivity, essential for innovation in artificial intelligence globally. “

The cutting cables of the Internet in the Baltic Sea ignites alerts Internet cables connected four countries in northern Europe were interrupted in 24 hours. The only ship that passed through the Sabotage Place was a Chinese freighter from Russia. For European governments that is not a coincidence.

The interoceanic cable will have a length greater than the land circumference, which makes it the longest in the world according to the company. It will have landing points in India, the United States, Brazil, South Africa and other strategic locations. The company stressed that the construction of this network will bring important opportunities in the field of AI, particularly in the Indian market.

“In India, where we have already seen significant growth and investment in digital infrastructure, Waterworth will help accelerate this progress and will support the ambitious plans of the country for its digital economy”, He says.

Donald Trump, president of the United States, and Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, issued a joint statement on cooperation between the two countries last week. The document includes commitments in underwater technologies and mentions the Waterworth project.

“In support of greater connectivity in the Indian Ocean, the leaders welcomed with satisfaction the goal announcement on a multimillionaire and multiannual investment in an underwater cable project that will come into operation this year. India plans to invest in maintenance, repair and financing of submarine cables in the Indian Ocean, resorting to trust suppliers, ”says the declaration released by the White House.

The new submarine network will use a cable architecture with 24 fiber pairs and a routing designed to maximize the laying in deep water, reaching up to 7,000 meters. Goal claims to have improved its burial techniques in high -risk areas, such as shallow water close to the coast, to reduce the risk of damage caused by ship anchors and other external factors. Although the company has not revealed the exact amount of investment, unofficial sources estimate that The budget exceeds 10,000 million dollars.

The Meta ecosystem, which includes services such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, represents 10% of fixed traffic and 22% of mobile traffic globally. In the last decade, the company has developed more than 20 submarine cables in collaboration with different partners. Waterworth would be the first project completely of its property.

With this initiative, Meta will compete directly with Google, which has approximately 33 submarine cable routes, some of them in exclusive property, according to the specialized firm Telegeography. Other technological companies such as Amazon and Microsoft also invest in this sector, although they only have shared participations or acquire capacity in existing cables.