A half wants to have his own cryptocurrency. The company is reportedly working on a new digital asset called Zuck Bucksinternally named in honor (obviously) of Mark ZuckerbergCEO and founder of Meta.

According to some reports, “this is unlikely to be a traditional blockchain-based cryptocurrency.” Meta tends to introduce in-app tokens that would be centrally controlled, similar to those used in apps and video games.

What is clear is that they don’t want it to become a cryptocurrency, but something more like a virtual token, as is the case with the Fortnite or Robux V-Bucks that are offered in Roblox. The idea isn’t new, not even for Facebook, which launched its Facebook Credits in 2009. This virtual currency allowed users to make purchases in games like FarmVille. Although the experiment had some success, it was eventually abandoned in 2013 because it was too expensive to maintain.

At the moment there are no further details on how these Zuck Bucks will be used, but what is certain is that they will be one of the pillars of the metaverse, as it could be the official currency within that virtual universe.

Source: The Guardian