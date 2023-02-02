A half has released its official financial results for the twelve months of 2022, which show yet another huge losses from the VR division. Just think that it has burned 14 billion dollars.

In general, for the whole 2022 the company’s revenues were $116 billion, or 1% less than a year earlier. Net income was $23 billion, down 41% year-over-year.

In Q4 alone, revenues were $32 billion (-3% year over year), while net income was $4.6 billion (-54% year over year).

Speaking of the alone Reality Labs, which deals in virtual reality, 2022 revenues were $2.1 billion (-5% year over year), while Q4 revenues were $727 million (-17% year over year). The operating loss was enormous, given that we are talking about 14 billion dollars in the course of the entire year (13.7 billion, to be more precise), a figure in fact higher than that of 2021, when 10, 1 billion dollars.

In October 2022 Meta launched the viewer Meta Quest Pro.

Over the year, Facebook’s monthly active users grew 2% year-over-year, with daily users up 4%. There are two billion active users on Facebook every day.

The forecasts of the report for Q1 2023 speak of revenues ranging between 26 and 29 billion dollars.