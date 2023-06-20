Goal has presented its latest advance in artificial intelligence (AI): voice box. This new model has been designed to perform language generation tasks, overcoming the limitations of contextualized learning that restrict many current AIs.

Voicebox aims to give virtual assistants as well as non-playable characters from the metaverse natural voices, and support the hearing impaired in receiving messages.

Considered a breakthrough in generative AI for language, Voicebox can not only edit and create samples, but can also style language in impressive ways, even for tasks it hasn’t been specifically trained for using contextualized learning.

One of Voicebox’s outstanding features is its ability to produce high-quality audio clips from as little as two seconds of sample.

Plus, you can edit pre-recorded audio to remove ambient noise and restore voice clarity, even when interrupted by external factors like a barking dog.

Meta has also emphasized the multilingual nature of Voicebox, allowing voice production in six different languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Polish, and Portuguese.

This opens up a world of possibilities for global communication, removing language barriers and expanding the reach of AI technology.

To train Voicebox, Meta researchers have used more than 50,000 hours of audio recordings and transcriptions of public domain audiobooks in the six mentioned languages.

This vast amount of data has allowed Voicebox to gain a deep understanding of linguistic subtleties and improve its ability to accurately and naturally generate speech.

With Voicebox, Meta has taken a significant step towards creating more realistic virtual assistants and inclusive communication for all.

This voice-trained generative AI on audiobooks promises to transform the way we engage with technology and overcome language barriers in the process.