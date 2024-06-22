Change in big tech’s privacy policy allows photos and captions shared publicly on Facebook and Instagram to be used by the tool

Meta is using public user data from Facebook It’s from Instagram to train your generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) tool. Photos, videos and captions posted by open profiles are being collected to refine the tool.

However, due to the GDPR (General Personal Data Protection Law), Brazilian internet users can oppose the release of this information. Read the step-by-step instructions at the end of this report.

In the European Union, due to local legislation, users were notified about the change in privacy policy. In Brazil, Meta published a article on its page on May 22nd informing the news.

According to big techthe so-called “Meta AI” is being improved from “publicly available information and licensed data on the internet”. This will help the tool understand the “diverse cultures and languages ​​of the communities that will use it”according to the statement released by the company.

The functionality will be integrated into Meta’s social networks (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) and will be responsible for interacting with users, using the creation of images and texts. It will arrive in Brazil gradually from July. O announcement was made by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, during an event in São Paulo on June 6.

HOW TO PREVENT YOUR DATA FROM BEING USED BY META AI:

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile page;

Click on the 3 bars that appear in the top right corner;

Click on the “About” option;

Then, select the “Privacy Policy” option;

Click on the 3 bars that appear in the top right corner and scroll the page;

Then, click on the “Other policies and articles” option and select “How Meta uses information for generative AI features and models”;

Scroll to the “Generative AI” topic and select the “right to object” option;

Select your country. Enter your email address and justify why you wish to object;

Meta will confirm completion of the form with a code that will be sent to the email provided;

Once submitted, your form will be analyzed by Meta, which will provide you with a response via email.

If you prefer, watch the tutorial (1min47s):